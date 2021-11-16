Karnal (Haryana) [India], November 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union (Haryana) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Monday said he will not contest the elections but he is connecting people across the state who themselves within their own party limits will contest in the upcoming 2022 Punjab assembly elections as part of Mission Punjab.

"Mission Punjab means the people of Punjab, intellectuals and wise people come together and fight the elections from all over Punjab but I myself won't fight in these elections. I am just connecting these people. They will fight through their respective parties," said Chaduni.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency in India: Parliamentary Panel Discusses Crypto Finance; Members Favour Regulating Exchanges Over Imposing Ban.

"Mission Punjab means sidelining the parties looting us and bringing new people because politics is looting the nation," he added.

Chaduni made the above statements after he attended a meeting with United Kisan Morcha leader Surjit Singh Phool and various other district heads of farmers unions at Dera Kar Seva Gurdwara in district Karnal, Haryana.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody.

Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled to take place next year.

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)