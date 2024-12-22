New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The work of strengthening and improving of Jowai - Ratacherra stretch of National Highway 06 in Meghalaya commenced in March 2024 and is scheduled for completion in March 2025, the Rajya Sabha was informed earlier this week in a written reply.

This highway is critical and lifeline for Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, and Barak Valley districts of Assam.

"The work of strengthening and improvement of Jowai - Ratacherra stretch (km 69.200 to km 173.200) of NH-06 in Meghalaya commenced in March 2024 and is scheduled for completion in March 2025," Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in his written reply when queried about the steps taken for improvement of the highway which is in dilapidated condition.

The question was asked by Mission Ranjan Das, a new BJP Rajya Sabha member, who himself comes from the Barak Valley of Assam. Barak Valley region of Assam consists of three districts - Shribhumi (formerly Karimganj), Hailakandi, and Cachar.

Further, Minister Gadkari in his reply said that his ministry and its executing agencies continuously assess the condition of National Highways, including NH6 and repair/rehabilitation/strengthening works are carried out as per guidelines.

Maintenance of section of NH-6 in Meghalaya from km 0.0 to 69.200 is carried out as per requirements, the union minister added.

During the just concluded winter session of Parliament, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Assam also met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in person, urging the latter to expedite the repairing and construction work of this important stretch of national highway. (ANI)

