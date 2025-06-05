Kohima, Jun 5 (PTI) Nagaland joined the global community in observing World Environment Day on Thursday with mass tree plantations, cleanliness drives, and strong advocacy for ending plastic pollution.

This year's special focus was on ending plastic pollution, officials said.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, in a message on X, wrote: "On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we join the global movement to #BeatPlasticPollution. Plastic waste is in our land, water bodies, & even in our homes; causing harm to our soil & health. Nagaland must lead by example & embrace sustainable solutions for a cleaner & healthier tomorrow.

At the district headquarters in Peren, the day was marked by a tree plantation drive involving government officials and the public. In a symbolic gesture, Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang handed over a backhoe machine to the district administration, donated by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA).

Addressing a program organised by the Forest Department in Peren, Zeliang reminded the public of their shared responsibility to protect the environment.

"Plastic may be useful but its negative impact is far greater," he said, urging citizens to collectively combat plastic pollution.

Reiterating the need for sustainable development, Zeliang said Peren—christened as Nagaland's ‘Green District'—should live up to its name.

He also emphasised the need for planned townships across all districts.

In Kohima, lone Lok Sabha MP and NPCC President S Supongmeren Jamir launched the "Clean and Green Nagaland" campaign under his MP Local Area Development Fund.

Participating in a tree plantation and cleanliness drive at New Reserve Kohima alongside students of Trinity School, he likened caring for the environment to caring for one's own body.

He also emphasised planting more trees to combat landslides and water scarcity in the state.

In Longleng district, Minister for Forest, Environment & Climate Change C L John highlighted the state government's crackdown on Single-Use Plastics (SUP). He said that since June 2023, SUPs have been banned in Nagaland, followed by a complete ban on plastic carry bags and bottles below one litre from August 1, 2024.

Minister John also said that under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, nearly 36 lakh saplings were planted last year—exceeding the state target. Campaign 2.0 has now been rolled out, focusing on school-based plantation drives, he said.

The Angami Youth Organisation (AYO), an apex tribal youth body, also brought together hundreds of youngsters in carrying out plantations of fruit tree saplings in the different wards and colonies of the state capital.

Speaking on the occasion, reigning Miss Nagaland Anon Konyak encouraged youngsters to love and care for the environment and be the change in protecting the mother Earth.

