World Environment Expo 2025 was inaugurated in Greater Noida. Acharya Prashant was felicitated during the event.

Greater Noida [Uttar Pradesh], June 4 (ANI): The sixth edition of the World Environment Expo (WEE 2025) was formally inaugurated on Wednesday at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, by Delhi Minister of Industries, Food and Supplies, and Environment, Forest and Wildlife Manjinder Singh Sirsa in the presence of leading policymakers, sustainability experts, and global industry representatives.

The event marks the beginning of a three-day exhibition and conference dedicated to advancing environmental technologies, clean energy, waste management, and sustainable development.

Also Read | Pune: Woman Duped of INR 10.10 Lakh After 'Marrying' Man She Met on Matrimonial App in Maharashtra, Case Registered.

Jointly organised by the Green Society of India and Indian Exhibition Services (IES), and supported by key government ministries and trade associations, WEE 2025 brings together over 200 exhibitors and over 15,000 business visitors from across India and abroad. The exhibition serves as a vibrant platform for showcasing innovations in pollution control, renewable energy, water management, biodegradable products, sanitation solutions, and green building technologies.

Swadesh Kumar, Director of Indian Exhibition Services, said the need for a unified response to climate change has never been more critical.

Also Read | Jaan Mahal Arrested: Punjab YouTuber Jasbir Singh Who Runs 'JaanMahal Video' YT Channel Held in Espionage Case, Police Say Accused Came in Contact With Jyoti Malhotra via Pak Officials.

"We are proud to see how the World Environment Expo has grown into India's largest gathering for environmental innovation and clean technology. The need for a unified response to climate change has never been more critical. This platform fosters meaningful collaboration between industries, institutions, and governments to accelerate sustainability goals," he said.

A major highlight this year is the launch of dedicated zones including the Biofuel Expo 2025 and Biodegradable Expo 2025, focusing on India's shift towards green energy and eco-friendly alternatives. International exhibitors from Germany, the US, Japan, France, the UK, Australia, and the Netherlands are also participating, offering global insights and innovations.

The expo features knowledge-sharing sessions, buyer-seller meets, and networking opportunities with PSUs, municipal corporations, private sector leaders, NGOs, and environmental institutions. Notably, over 100 mayors and municipal representatives from across the country are attending, underlining the event's role as a platform for policy dialogue and grassroots environmental action.

Running parallel to the expo, the World Environment Conference (WEC 2025) was also inaugurated today. Themed 'Save Nature - Save Future', the conference has brought together more than 2,000 stakeholders--including government officials, industrialists, researchers, and environmental advocates. Discussions will focus on climate change mitigation, carbon emission control, green infrastructure, smart cities, and policy frameworks to build a climate-resilient future.

A special moment during the event was the felicitation of Acharya Prashant, renowned philosopher and environmental thought leader, with the 'Most Impactful Environmentalist' award by the Green Society of India.

Key Highlights of WEE 2025:

* 200+ Exhibitors and 15,000+ Business Visitors & Buyers

* Multiple MOUs and Business Agreements signed during the event

* World Environment Roundtable held with experts and local leaders

* Green India Awards Ceremony, with awards presented by Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

* Acharya Prashant honoured as 'Most Impactful Environmentalist'

* Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) honoured for green initiatives

* Gas Authority of India participated as a Lead Sponsor

WEE 2025 stands as a testament to India's growing commitment to environmental leadership, a release said. With innovation, collaboration, and policy alignment at its core, the expo sets the tone for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)