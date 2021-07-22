New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Amid speculation over a possible leadership change in the Karnataka BJP, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday expressed to abide by the party high command decision. He further added that an event will be organised on July 26 on completion of two years of his government.

Speaking to the media, Yediyurappa said, "There is an event on 26th July on completion of two years of our government here. After this, I will follow whatever JP Nadda will decide. It is my duty to bring back BJP to power. I urge party workers and seers to cooperate."

"It is not proper to give any statements, agitations or protests in my favour. Without doing it, you have to support me, this I humbly pray to all. All the pontiffs of various Math have blessed me and extended their support, which I will never forget in my life. With their blessings, I will do whatever my party leadership decides," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Yediyurappa had said that he is privileged to be a "loyal worker of BJP".

He also urged his followers not to "indulge in protests and indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party".

"I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with the highest standards of ethics and behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics and not indulge in protests /indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party," he said in a Tweet.

Last month, BJP MLAs and ministers had demanded that Yediyurappa must step down as chief minister. State Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara in a statement had said that instead of the Chief Minister, his son has been ruling and controlling the Ministries of Karnataka.

BJP MLC AH Vishwanath also said that 80 per cent of BJP legislators, who met the national general secretary in charge of the State Arun Singh, were of the view that leadership in the state should be changed.

Yediyurappa, however, refuting all allegations said that confusion among members would be cleared. He also said, "I will resign the day party high command asks me to quit. I do not speak about the rumours and the speculation created by some of the ministers and legislators." (ANI)

