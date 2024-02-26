India News | WTO Subsidy Policy Bad for Farmers, Says Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Ahead of Nationwide Tractor March

Shambhu Border (Haryana) [India], February 26 (ANI): Ahead of the launch of a nationwide tractor procession on highways to press for their demands, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, reiterated the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) demands from the government, stating that the government of India should take India out of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
He said that the policy of the WTO is "very bad for farmers."
Farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) are all set to launch a nationwide tractor procession on highways on Monday.
Speaking on the WTO's criteria of subsidy, Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "The policy of the WTO is very bad for farmers. The WTO does not give rights to the farmers, the way they do it. Now that America is giving a subsidy of USD 8500 annually to its farmers in the green box, our subsidy is Rs 258 now. Look, there can be no competition between the two. The Government should take India out of the WTO; unless you take it out, this thing is not going to happen."
A subsidy is an incentive given by the government to individuals or businesses in the form of cash, grants, or tax breaks that improve the supply of certain goods and services. In the WTO agreement, subsidies in general are identified by "boxes" which are given the colours of traffic lights: green (permitted), amber (slow down -- i.e. need to be reduced), red (forbidden).
Article 6 of the Agriculture Agreement of the WTO defines all domestic supports except those in the blue and green boxes. These supports are subject to limits as they cause trade distortion and have environmental impacts. "De minimis" minimal supports for both product-specific and non-product-specific support are allowed, defined as a share of the value of agricultural production. This threshold is generally 5 per cent of the value of agricultural production for developed countries, and 10% for most developing countries, although some WTO members agreed to a different level when