Guwahati, Mar 11 (PTI) Yaba tablets worth Rs 30 crore have been seized and a person has been arrested in this connection in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A total of 98,000 tablets, along with Rs 3.5 lakh in cash, were seized during the operation in Lakhipur police station area on Monday night, he said.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market Witnesses Bloodbath: Nifty Loses 130 Points, Sensex Down by 417 Points in Opening Session After Strong Sell-Off in US Markets.

"Massive drug bust in Assam: 98,000 Yaba tablets seized worth Rs 30 crore! Thanks to credible intelligence, @cacharpolice launched an anti-narcotics operation in Chandrapur Part II, Kakmara, under Lakhipur police station, resulting in the arrest of a suspect with 98,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 30 crore and Rs 3.5 lakh in cash. Kudos to @assampolice for their tireless efforts towards a #DrugFreeAssam," Sarma posted on X.

Yaba, also called 'crazy medicine', is illegal in the country as it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

Also Read | What Is Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025? Everything You Need to Know About the New Law Set to Be Introduced by Amit Shah.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)