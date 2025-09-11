New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The water level of the Yamuna River has fallen below the danger mark, bringing relief for people living in low-lying areas of Delhi.

Visuals from the ITO Chhath Ghat and Loha Pul showed the river flowing below 205 meters on Thursday morning.

Also Read | Munawar Khan Extradition: CBI Extradites Wanted Criminal in Multiple Cases of Forgery and Cheating From Kuwait.

Earlier on Wednesday, the river had remained close to the danger mark in the early hours, raising concerns among residents and authorities.

The danger level for the Yamuna in the city is 205.33 metres, while the warning level is 204.5 metres. Evacuations are generally initiated when the level reaches 206 metres.

Also Read | 'Stay Away From Any Offers': MEA Advises Indian Citizens Against Joining Russian Army, Issues Stern Advisory.

In Agra, the water level of the Yamuna River around the Taj Mahal area rose significantly on Tuesday following heavy rainfall in the region.

Earlier in the week, the water level in Delhi had dropped below the danger mark in the early hours of Monday, bringing respite after several days of flood concerns.

Officials said the situation in the capital is gradually improving, though low-lying areas remain under watch.

Last week, heavy rainfall had pushed the Yamuna above the danger mark, leading to inundation in areas such as Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazaar, Vasudev Ghat and nearby residential colonies.

Pumps were deployed to clear floodwater, and residents of low-lying localities were shifted to relief camps near Mayur Vihar Phase-I as a precaution. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)