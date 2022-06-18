New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) organised 'Yoga Mahotsav' at Purana Qila in the national capital on Saturday.

The event was held as part of International Day of Yoga 2022 celebrations. The event aimed to instil the everlasting value of cultural wellness amongst the people, said the Ministry of Culture.

The event was attended by Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi.

More than 500 people including officials of the Union Culture Ministry and foreign delegates from more than 40 countries participated in the event.

The event started with reciting of Saraswati Vandana followed by a session of Yoga by instructors from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

On the occasion, Meenakashi Lekhi said Yoga is the key to a healthy and active life. She also said that with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Yoga has spread far and wide even at the global level.

She emphasised on how yoga leads to the flexibility of body, mind, ethos and thoughts.

Lekhi also discussed the importance of practising yoga and connecting with nature in order to be flexible.

On the occasion, Arjun Ram Meghwal said Yoga helps to keep body, mind, intellect and soul together. The Union Minister also appealed to make the International Day of Yoga a success on June 21 by practicing yoga and sharing its benefits with others.

June 21 is observed as the International Yoga Day, recognising the benefits of the ancient Indian practice of Yoga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations from the Mysuru Palace Grounds on June 21, according to Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The event will also witness the participation of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The theme of celebration of the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022 across the globe is 'Yoga for Humanity, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' address. (ANI)

