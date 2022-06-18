Gurugram, June 18: Haryana Urban Local Body Election 2022 is set to take place on June 19 from 7 am to 6 pm. The counting of votes will be held on June 22. Meanwhile, if there is a need for a re-poll, it will be done on June 21, said State's election commissioner.

Elections to the 46 local bodies of Haryana will be held for the seats of presidents and members of all wards of 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils. According to the state election commission, the election will be held in 456 wards of 18 municipal councils and 432 wards of 28 municipal committees.

A total of 185 candidates out of which 100 are males and 85 are females will be contesting for the post of president of municipal councils. While as many as 220 candidates out of which 128 are male and 92 are females will be seen going in the fray for the post of 28 municipal committee presidents.

Haryana Urban Local Body Election 2022 Important Dates:

Polling to be held on June 19

The counting of votes will take place on June 22

Re-polling, if needed, will be done on June 21

Haryana Urban Local Body Election 2022 Municipal committee:

Naraingarh

Ratia

Bhuna

Barwala

Safidon

Uchana

Ismailabad

Shababad

Pehowa

Ladwa

Gharaunda

Taraori

NissingAssandh

Cheeka

Rajound

Mahendergarh

Nangal Chaudhary

Ferozepur Jhirka

Punhana

Samalkha

Meham

Bawal

Ganaur

Kundli

Ellenabad

Rania

Sadhaura

Haryana Urban Local Body Election 2022 Municipal Councils:

Bhiwani

Charkhi dadri

Fatehabad

Tohana

Sohana

Hansi

Narwana

Jind

Jhajjar

Bahadurgarh

Kaithal

Narnaul

Nuh

Kalka

Palwal

Hodel

Gohana

Mandi Dabwali

How To Get Voter Slip:

Visit the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) website at nvsp.in

Click on the Search in Electoral Roll link

Now, a voter can check their name in the list in two ways:- 1) Search by Details (Name, DOB, Age, Father's/Husband's Name) 2) Enter your EPIC number (Voter ID Number) and state

After either of the process, a voter has to enter the state, district, and assembly constituency.

A voter can also check their name on the voter link via SMS. Simply Type an SMS “EPIC” space voter ID number and send it to 1950 or 9211728082. If your name is not on the voter list, you will receive a ‘no record found’ reply.

