Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1(ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra, Jammu, and Kashmir that took place early this morning, resulting in the death of at least 12 persons and injuring 13 others.

"The mind is deeply pained by the unfortunate accident that took place in Mata Vaishno Devi Dham. May Maa Adishakti grant peace to the souls of those who died in the accident and speedy recovery to those injured in the accident. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Om Shanti," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Also Read | Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Stampede: Registration For Darshan Resumes in Katra.

The registration at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra has been resumed hours after the stampede incident.

The yatra (pilgrimage) to the holy shrine was suspended after the incident.

Also Read | New Year 2022 Welcomed in Varanasi in Traditional Manner With Vedic Rituals.

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbagh Singh told ANI that a total of 12 people were killed and 13 others injured in a stampede at the shrine atop Trikuta hills early this morning. The stampede was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees on New Year's Day.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, including Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, and the condition of many of the injured was stated to be "serious".

The cave shrine is situated at an altitude of 5,200 feet in the Reasi district and generally attracts close to a million devotees every year.

The operations of the pilgrimage site are managed by the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, which provides battery car and ropeway services to the pilgrims to reach the top of Trikuta hills for darshan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)