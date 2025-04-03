Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a review meeting with elected representatives and officials in the Circuit House seminar hall.

As per an official release, Chief Minister Yogi instructed that all preparations for the proposed visit of the Prime Minister should be completed on time, and preparations for the projects to be inaugurated or laid by the Prime Minister should be thoroughly completed. The Chief Minister took cognizance of the incident of land subsidence at certain places on Namo Ghat and directed a quality check, followed by immediate repairs. He also directed that a solid action plan be developed for the beautification works of the Varuna River Front and the work should proceed without delay.

Also Read | Jhansi Shocker: Unable To Observe Navratri Fast Due to Her Periods, Woman Dies by Suicide in UP.

According to the release, CM Yogi Adityanath first visited the proposed venue for the Prime Minister's event at Raja Talab in Mehndiganj. He instructed the authorities to ensure tight security arrangements at the venue and complete all other preparations well before the event. He emphasized that the attendees should not face any inconvenience and proper arrangements for drinking water, shade, mobile toilets, ORS packets, etc., should be ensured. During the meeting, Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma presented the preparations for the Prime Minister's arrival. He also provided information on the development projects to be inaugurated or laid by the Prime Minister.

The release noted that the Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal informed the CM about the police preparations during the Prime Minister's visit. He also updated the CM on various campaigns, including anti-cow smuggling, verification of illegal auto-rickshaw drivers, loudspeaker campaigns, CCTV campaigns, Operation Chakravyuh, foot patrolling, night patrols, implementation of three new laws, and cybercrime. The CM directed an increase in foot patrolling to control chain snatching, robbery, and crimes against women. He also instructed the strict prevention of cow smuggling, immediate action against incidents of love jihad and religious conversion, and quick resolution of revenue disputes based on merit.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: How Much Salary Hike Central Govt Employees Will Get? Check Latest Update.

According to the release, "The CM instructed to ensure expected progress in the works at Harishchandra and Manikarnika Ghats and to complete the works before the rainy season. He also suggested increasing the use of cow dung cakes in the cremation process. He mentioned that after DPR (Detailed Project Report), unnecessary new designs and model changes should not be allowed. The CM directed to run the cleanliness program on a large scale, involving elected representatives, organizations, booth workers, and the public, to create a public movement."

As per the release, CM Yogi was informed that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 211 gram panchayats in the district are now receiving drinking water supply through taps. The Chief Minister instructed to speed up the work in the remaining gram panchayats and ensure 100% drinking water connections to all households promptly. He also directed a quality check for the completed projects. The Chief Minister expressed displeasure with the Chief Engineer for not providing proper information regarding the drinking water connections and warned that future meetings should be attended with complete information.

The release noted that CM emphasized the selection of an appropriate site for the expansion campus of the National Forensic University. He instructed that regular cleanliness campaigns be conducted in both urban and rural areas, ensuring the participation of the general public, and that a complete ban be imposed on single-use plastics. He instructed that this should be run as a public movement. The CM also directed swift action on road widening works in Dalmandi. He instructed the appointment of a nodal officer for each ongoing project in the district and regular verification of project progress and quality by these officers.

As per the release, CM Yogi instructed the Varanasi Development Authority to facilitate the approval of commercial and residential maps for villages falling within its jurisdiction to avoid unnecessary inconvenience. He emphasized the importance of a concrete action plan for the planned development of Varanasi city. The CM directed the Municipal Corporation to ensure the supply of pure drinking water, emphasizing that there should be no issues with the water supply during the summer.

According to the release, during the meeting and inspection, Stamp Minister (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, AYUSH Minister (Independent Charge) Dr. Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma, Dharmendra Rai, MLAs Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari, Dr. Sunil Patel, Saurabh Srivastava, Sushil Singh, and others were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)