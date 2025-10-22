Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that he decided to end the Eid Milan tradition at CM's residence to adhere to the secular status of the country.

Addressing the RSS centenary program, Yogi Adityanath also noted that no 'Diwali or Holi Milan' programs were held at the CM or Governor's residence. He added that everyone is free to organise these programs on their own.

"When I became the CM, there was a system that Eid Milan programs would always be held at the CM residence and the Raj Bhavan; there were no Holi Milan or Diwali Milan programs...We decided that, if we have given a secular status (to the traditions of India), then the CM residence and the Raj Bhavan should also follow it, and we will not organise any such events. Anyone else can organise these programs on their own," Yogi Adityanath said.

Further speaking about the Hindu festivals, Yogi Adiyanath said, "Our festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm here. Every month, we celebrate a festival. Our every festival is rooted in tradition and history. Our sages gave them a cultural and religious form so that any person from any caste, community, or class can celebrate them. People celebrate festivals and events with mutual respect, but we rarely got to see them coming together and being part."

Yogi Adityanath also highlighted RSS's contributions to the country, saying that it is a "good fortune" of India.

"It is India's good fortune that it has a voluntary organisation like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which was formed without the support of any government and with the help of volunteers...The RSS has done better work in Naxalite areas within the country than any other government.... The whole world is watching as an RSS volunteer leads India as the Prime Minister," CM Yogi said.

Further speaking about Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Yogi said, "5 to 7 years ago, people from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and those associated with the INDI alliance used to ask, 'Will you be able to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya?' We and the Sangh volunteers used to say it would definitely be built. They were imprisoned, lathi-charged and shot at...The result is before us: the construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya."

Uttar Pradesh CM also highlighted the government's decision to ban the Halal certification label, alleging that its money "misused for terrorism, love jihad, and religious conversions."

"When purchasing any item, check if it has a Halal certification label. We have banned it in UP. Today, no one in Uttar Pradesh will dare to buy or sell it... When we initiated the proceedings, Rs 25,000 Crore was earned through Halal certification within the country, and no agency of the Indian Government or state government had recognised it. All this money is misused for terrorism, love jihad, and religious conversions," he said.

"Strict action must be taken against those who exploit Indian consumers in the name of Halal certification...And at what level is this huge conspiracy taking place? We have arrested Jalaluddin (Changur Baba) in Balrampur as an example... Why is there no discussion about political Islam?... Our ancestors also fought against political Islam," he added. (ANI)

