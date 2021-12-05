Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): With months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday targeted the previous regimes for ignoring the development of the eastern region of the State even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate developmental projects worth over Rs 9600 crore in Gorakhpur on December 7.

At a press conference in Gorakhpur today, Adityanath briefed media persons about the upcoming projects and their benefits for the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

A fertilizer plant, AIIMS Gorakhpur and ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Gorakhpur are among the major projects which will be inaugurated by PM Modi on Monday.

"On December 7, PM Modi will inaugurate developmental projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore in Gorakhpur. This is the biggest investment in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant. This will not only provide urea and fertilizers to farmers on time but will also increase employment opportunities. Previous governments didn't work for the development of this region of the state," he said.

Praising PM Modi further, the UP Chief Minister said: "Jo vipaksh ke liye namumkin tha, Modi ji ne usse mumkin banaya hai. Jo vipaksh ke liye asambhav tha, usko Modi ji ne sambhav banaya hai... (Whatever was impossible for Opposition, PM Modi made it possible).

The Chief Minister claimed that 50,000 children died due to encephalitis in the last 40 years due to the absence of medical facilities.

"In eastern Uttar Pradesh, children used to die here untimely. Governments at that time did not empathize with the affected people. In the last 40 years, 50,000 children died here due to encephalitis. There were no proper arrangements. In 2016, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Gorakhpur, it is now ready and PM Modi will inaugurate it,"

"In 1977, patients of encephalitis were identified. Samples of those patients were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. For a long time, samples were sent to NIV Pune or any other national centre. Now, a regional centre of ICMR in Gorakhpur on the lines of NIV Pune has been set up. PM Modi will now inaugurate it on December 7," he added.

Last month, PM Modi inaugurated Purvanchal Expressway which was constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore. The expressway, which is 6-lane wide and can be expanded to 8-lane in the future, is set to give a boost to the economic development of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

The 341 kilometre-long Purvanchal Expressway starts from village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends at village Hydaria located on National Highway number 31, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border. (ANI)

