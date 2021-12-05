Mumbai, December 5: A 41-year-old man allegedly hacked the phone of a woman and blackmailed her by accessing her private photos. The accused has been identified as Yuvraj Bhosale. He also illegally transferred Rs 30 lakh from the bank account of the woman using her bank details. The woman is an animator in Mumbai. The accused was arrested from Talegaon in Pune on Saturday. Pune Shocker: Woman Duped of Rs 91,000 by Man She Met on Matrimonial Platform.

The woman reportedly got married in 2015. However, she got divorced later. According to a report published in The Indian Express, last year, the victim made a profile on a matrimonial site due to pressure from her family. In September 2020, she got a call from a person for a job as she uploaded her resume on job portals.

The person identified himself as a team leader from a production company. “The woman sent him the resume, but a few days later, she got messages on WhatsApp from an unknown person in which he shared the private images that she had saved in password-protected folders,” reported a media house quoting a police officer as saying. Online Fraud In Pune: 65-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns on Investments.

Apart from transferring Rs 30 lakh from her bank account, the accused ao took her SUV by threatening her to post her private photos on social media. The victim did not approach the police as she was scared that the accused would post her photos on social media. However, she gathered courage and approached the police on December 2. A complaint was lodged against the accused. The Mumbai cyber cell arrested the accused from Pune’s Talegaon. The accused reportedly had also extorted money from other women.

