Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a veiled dig on the Samajwadi Party (SP) over Peeyush Jain's arrest and said that the recovery of a huge stash of cash and gold bricks has exposed how the previous governments had concealed the money that belongs to the poor.

Addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, Yogi Adityanath said, "Now the people would know where the money, which was originally to be used for the development of the state, was being misused."

"The recovery of a huge stash of cash and gold bricks three days ago exposes the black deeds of previous governments and shows how they concealed the money that belongs to the poor," the Uttar Pradesh CM hit out at the previous governments

"Now, this money will be used to accelerate the pace of development to make the state number one," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday also took a dig over the perfume trader Peeyush Jain's arrest.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project alongside the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project, the Prime Minister had said, "The itar (fragrance) of corruption that was spread before 2017 in the entire state has now been exposed. They are not commenting on the issue, nor taking the credit."

The Kanpur-based businessman was arrested on Sunday under Section 67 of the CGST Act after the recovery of unaccounted cash, gold and sandalwood.

The accused has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a Kanpur court in the matter. (ANI)

