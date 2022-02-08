Noida, Feb 8 (PTI) Ahead of the state assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging mismanagement by him during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh slammed Adityanath for his “indecent” remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, equating his expressions with those of a “chauraha chhap neta”.

While dubbing Adityanath's remarks as those of a “chauraha chhap neta”, Singh, also the in-charge of his party's affairs in UP, asserted that his own remarks were “befitting” a chief minister who utters words like “garmi nikaal denge” and “thok denge”.

The attack came a day after Adityanath and Kejriwal got engaged in an online fight trading barbs over the “mismanagement” by their governments during the pandemic.

“His (Adityanath's) language against a popular and elected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal -- he said 'Suno Kejriwal' -- this kind of indecent language for an elected chief minister reflects that Adityanath ji might have unfortunately become the CM of UP but he speaks like a 'chauraha chhap neta',” Singh said.

“He is talking about COVID-19 mismanagement but I am saying if there is any live example of the mismanagement, it is Adityanath. We have seen decomposed dead bodies along river banks in Prayagraj, Kanpur, Ballia and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh with birds and animals nibbling on them. People have not forgotten those images,” Singh told reporters in Noida.

He also shared pictures of helpless people during the first and second waves of the pandemic, dead bodies along river banks in UP to substantiate his claims.

The Rajya Sabha MP from Delhi also alleged large scale black- marketing of essential items during the pandemic outbreak as hit out at CM Adityanath for “mismanagement”.

He alleged medical equipment were procured by the UP government at inflated prices, while people were left to fend for themselves for the want of oxygen cylinders and medicines.

Asked about terming the UP CM as “chouraha chhap neta”, Singh defended his remark, saying it was befitting for a chief minister who himself was using slangs like “garmi nikaal denge”, “thok denge”, “ulta latka denge”, “patak denge”.

“Are you a dictator or Hitler of India? You will get the response in the language you utter against others. Learn to speak decently and with civility,” he said, accusing Adityanath of using objectionable words.

On Kejriwal campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, he said the AAP is fighting polls in four states with limited resources and the party's national convenor will reach UP immediately after completing his responsibilities in Punjab.

“He has been here on and off and even made videos in support of party candidates. He has been to Ayodhya, Meerut and held a campaign in Lucknow also. Other party leaders and workers are also campaigning in the state. I have been active for the last two years and not left any stone unturned in working for the people,” Singh said.

He said his party is fighting all 403 seats in UP but does not claim to have any “vote bank” because its politics is rooted in voters who want 300 units of electricity free, good education, health care facilities, want jobs for youth and allowance for unemployed people.

“We are fighting the polls on the strength of various issues and getting good public support and as seen in local panchayat polls in UP where AAP candidates won 86 seats, we are hopeful of getting good support in the assembly polls too,” he said.

Singh was in Gautam Buddh Nagar to campaign for AAP's Noida candidate Pankaj Awana and Dadri candidate Sanjay Chechi. Tuesday marked the last day of the poll campaign for the first phase of elections in the state.

Voting in Gautam Buddh Nagar is scheduled for February 10 and results will be announced on March 10.

