Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): In a major effort to make the state a leader in the field of renewable energy to meet the growing energy needs, Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) is soon going to organize a mega ‘e-tender’ in the state as per the intention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The process of e-tender has been issued mainly for 176 street lighting systems with solar trees, 32 e-rickshaw charging stations, and 537 smart solar lighting systems. Under this e-tendering process, tenders will be given to appropriate companies for setting up and operating all these facilities in all the solar cities of the state.

Also Read | Navalny: Russia Opposition Leader Gets 19 More Years in Jail.

Simultaneously, under Prime Minister Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM), the process of Request of Selection (RFS) has also been started for solar power generators and grid connector solar power plants through Resco mode.

An amount of Rs 11,800 and an 18 per cent GST fee have been fixed for e-tender filing for 176 street lighting systems with solar trees (1 kW), 32 e-rickshaw charging stations, and 537 smart solar lighting systems (2.5 kW).

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Violence in Chittoor and Annamayya Districts As Police Stops TDP President Chandrababu Naidu's Convoy (Watch Video).

This tender started on June 20 this year, and August 5 has been fixed as the last date for filing it. After the closing of the application process on August 5, the companies selected in all the bids will be selected and informed to participate in the further e-bidding process. The deadline for submitting bids for these tenders was originally set for July 29, but it has been extended to August 5.

Under PM KUSUM in the state, the process of Request for Selection (RFS) has also been started for solar power generators and grid connector solar power plants through Resco mode.

As per the intention of CM Yogi, the solarization of different agricultural feeders will be promoted in this process which started on July 27. Under this, the process of bidding for setting up grid-connected solar power plants has started. UPPCL will be successful in developing distribution substations with a cumulative capacity of 150 MW for the sale of power through Resco mode under PM Kusum Yojana on a component C2 basis at various locations in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The last date for participating in this e-bidding process has been set as September 5, after which the selected bidders will be informed in this regard by the department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)