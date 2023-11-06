Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): In a commitment to environmental protection, the Yogi government embarked on a clean energy journey for all its forthcoming major projects and to achieve this objective, the government issued directives to create an extensive action plan for operating large-scale plants using solar energy, said a press release by the CMO on Monday.

The press release further mentioned one such project named Bulk Drug Park in Lalitpur, where the focus is on reducing carbon emissions by harnessing the power of solar energy.

Negotiations with private companies are currently underway to bring this green energy initiative to fruition, said the official statement.

According to the official release, the Yogi government will also set up a unit of herbal medicines in the bulk drug park for which an MoU has been signed with a private company.

The press note by the CMO further mentioned that the Yogi government is working on a war footing to translate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision into reality on the ground, treating it as a mission of paramount importance.

To align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, CM Yogi issued directives to incorporate clean energy into all major state projects, said the official statement.

In line with this initiative, solar energy will be harnessed for the Bulk Drug Park in Lalitpur and the park will exclusively utilise clean energy vehicles, supported by the construction of cycle tracks and the availability of rental bicycles at various locations, added the official statement.

The press note further mentioned that in order to promote clean energy awareness in Lalitpur, the city will be equipped with cycle and electric vehicle stations.

The development of green belts, green pathways, and footpaths on both sides of the road will enhance the city's environmental aesthetics and emphasis will also be placed on the utilisation of eco-friendly construction materials throughout the construction of the Bulk Drug Park, said the press release.

The Yogi government is dedicated to transforming the state into a hub of herbal medicines, as significant emphasis has been placed on the herbal medicines unit within the Bulk Drug Park, where large-scale production and research of Ayurvedic medicines will take place, added the press release.

As per the official release, the Yogi government signed MoUs with 43 laboratories affiliated with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). These collaborations will not only focus on research related to herbal medicines but also strive to manufacture cost-effective medicines.

Additionally, an herbal park will be developed within the bulk Drug Park in Lalitpur, dedicated to the production of herbal medicines, ensuring a consistent supply of these essential remedies, said the press release. (ANI)

