A preview of grand Ram Temple which is being constructed in Ayodhya. (File Photo/ANI)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): As the construction of the grand temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi nears completion, the Yogi government is focusing on upgrading the connectivity to Ayodhya and set to construct a new road named Lakshman Path, read an official statement from CMO.

This initiative is part of the broader effort to provide a four-lane connection to the holy city.

Also Read | Mumbai: Not Only Air Pollution, City Also Recorded High Noise Pollution Levels This Diwali.

It is worth mentioning here that the construction of the 13-kilometre-long Ram Path between Naya Ghat and Sahadatganj is progressing fast.

Having constructed the Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path, and Dharma Path, the Yogi government is now gearing up for the construction of the Lakshman Path.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Depressed Over Obesity, MBBS Student Dies Suicide by Jumping From Hostel Building in Mangaluru.

A comprehensive action plan has been prepared for this new alternative route, which will be built in the name of Lord Shri Ram's younger brother Lakshman.

As per DM Nitish Kumar, Lakshman Path will span from Guptarghat to Rajghat and feature four lanes.

SP Bharti, the Executive Engineer of Construction Unit II of Provincial Block PWD, responsible for the construction of Lakshman Path, said that this path, spanning approximately 12 kilometres, is planned parallel to the Udaya Harishchandra Ghat embankment.

The embankment's width was initially six meters, which has been increased to seven meters. Lakshman Path is designed to have a width of 18 meters.

According to the Executive Engineer, the estimated cost for this alternative route is around Rs 200 crore, and the proposal has been submitted to the government for approval. Once approval is granted, construction on this project will commence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)