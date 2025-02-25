Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that many people lost their lives during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela and demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, immediately release the promised compensation announced for the families of the victims.

She also questioned claims that this year's Maha Kumbh Mela is taking place after a gap of 144 years, urging experts to verify the accuracy of this assertion.

"It would be my demand to the UP government, to UP CM Yogi Adityanath that since they have announced ex gratia for the families of those killed in Kumbh Mela, they must immediately release the amounts to them," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat here.

The UP government had announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for the families of people who lost their lives during Kumbh Mela.

