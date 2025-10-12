New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has criticised state BJP governments bulldozer actions and accusing them of "defying" Chief Justice of India BR Gavai's guidelines, urged them to adhere to the Constitution.

In an interview with ANI, Owaisi said, "This is completely wrong. The Supreme Court guidelines, the judgment given by Mr Gavai, are not being followed at all...You're demolishing entire houses. Not just one, not two. You're demolishing 10, 20 houses."

Owaisi also alleged that the BJP did not take the same action against its leader Ashish Mishra Teni, who is the key accused in the Lakhimpur violence case.

"They (BJP) had a minister named Teni. Did they demolish his house? No. Many such examples can be cited. So, you can't run the country with bulldozers; run it with the Constitution. Run it with the rule of law," he said.

The guidelines that Owaisi referred to here were laid down by a Supreme Court bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Vishwanathan last year to curb "bulldozer justice."

The Supreme Court stated that the executive cannot declare a person guilty, nor can it become a judge and decide to demolish the property of an accused person.

The Apex Court directed that no demolition should be carried out without a prior 15-day notice to the property owner. The Court stated that the notice should be served on the owner by registered post and also fixed on the outer portion of the structure. The notice must include the nature of the unauthorised construction, details of the specific violation, and the grounds for demolition. The demolition must be videographed, and any violation of these guidelines will invite contempt.

Pronouncing the verdict on "bulldozer actions" by state governments to demolish properties of persons accused of crimes, the top court underlined that it had considered the rights guaranteed under the Constitution, which protect individuals from arbitrary state action.

The Court explained that the rule of law provides a framework ensuring individuals know their property will not be taken away arbitrarily.

However, recently, the Yogi Adityanath government carried out bulldozer action in parts of Bareilly after the "I Love Mohammed" poster controversy.

Owaisi criticised the Uttar Pradesh government's actions over the controversy, stating that expressing love for Prophet Muhammad is a matter of "faith" and questioned why the BJP was objecting to it.

The AIMIM President said that the UP government should release those who have been arrested in connection with the 'I Love Muhammad' poster row.

"Why does the BJP hate love so much?... We demand that the UP government release those who have been arrested. This is not sending a good message within the country, or even abroad," AIMIM chief Owaisi.

A group of people had gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's residence, holding 'I Love Mohammad' placards. The protestors pelted stones at the police after the Friday prayers.

Following the chaos, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested Maulana Mohsin Raza in connection with the September 26 protests in Bareilly. (ANI)

