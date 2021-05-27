Patna, May 27 (PTI) A young doctor at AIIMS, Patna has died after battling for life for about a month at the hospital where he had been serving at the COVID ward and was admitted upon testing positive, authorities said on Thursday.

According to Dr Sanjeev Kumar, the nodal officer for COVID-19 at AIIMS, Patna, Pradeep Kumar, a 32-year-old junior resident who hailed from Sheohar district in north Bihar, breathed his last on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

"He was specialising in urology. Before testing positive on April 26, he had been offering his services at the COVID ward. He was admitted to the isolation room of the ward immediately after contracting the disease," Sanjeev Kumar said.

"The young doctor was shifted to the ICU about a week later after his condition deteriorated. For the past 10 days, he had been on ventilator support. All measures, including tracheotomy, were tried to resuscitate our young colleague," he added.

According to the Indian Medical Association, more than 500 doctors have lost their lives while attending to their duties during the second COVID-19 wave. Bihar accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities, next only to Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Faculty Association of AIIMS, Patna has issued a statement demanding an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the family members of the deceased 'corona warrior' and suggested that the money could be drawn from funds set aside under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)