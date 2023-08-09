New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): A young boy was beaten to death in Delhi’s Jahangipuri area and three people have been apprehended in connection with the murder, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kaif.

He was returning home in the evening when a group of people first dragged him to Jahangirpuri C-block and beat him up with bats and sticks, according to the police.

The accused also made a video and uploaded it on Instagram.

Delhi police have said that the three accused in the case have been apprehended.

“A few days ago, Kaif had beaten up a main accused, a minor and in order to avenge the same, Kaif was beaten with bats and rods. At present, the police have apprehended three people including 2 minors and are looking for the rest of the accused,” police said. (ANI)

