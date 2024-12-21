Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) Members of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress clashed with the police here on Saturday as they staged a protest against the detention of their national president Uday Bhanu Chib and several other office-bearers by the Assam Police.

Chib was taken into "preventive detention" by the Assam Police Friday morning, ahead of a protest over the death of a party worker two days earlier, a senior official stated.

The protestors marched through the Jammu city, carrying posters of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and raising slogans against him and the BJP. They also set an effigy of the chief minister on fire.

"We took out a protest march against the detention of our IYC president, Uday Bhanu Chib, and other national and state office-bearers by the Assam Police in Guwahati. This is a blatant use of brute force," a Youth Congress leader said.

Criticising Sarma, he alleged that Youth Congress members in detention in Assam were reportedly confined to their hotel premises, with heavy deployment of security personnel around the area.

Another protestor said that Youth Congress leaders had gone to Guwahati to demand justice for Mridul Islam who was killed during the "Raj Bhawan Chalo" protest organised by the Assam Congress on December 18.

