New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib on Tuesday was arrested under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the Youth Congress protest at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, including section 196 for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, or language, which is a non-bailable offence.

According to police, Chib has been booked under multiple sections of the BNS including 61(2) for criminal conspiracy, 121(1) for voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty, 132 for assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, 195(1) for assaulting or obstructing a public servant during riot suppression, 221 for obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, 223(A) for disobedience to orders of a public servant, 190 for offences by members of an unlawful assembly, 197 for imputations prejudicial to national integration, and 3(5) for common intention.

Following his arrest, he was brought to Patiala House Court by the police.

Chib was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the protest at the AI Impact Summit 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Earlier on Friday, a group of Indian Youth Congress members staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam by removing their shirts that had slogans which read "Compromised PM".

The Indian Youth Congress raised its voice at the summit and protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has "compromised the nation's identity", as per a party release.

Addressing the issue at the AI Summit, the IYC President, earlier, said that the youth of the country "will no longer remain silent" over the recently concluded India-US interim trade agreement, calling it a "betrayal" to the farmers and public of the country.

"The Indian Youth Congress made it clear that the youth of the country will no longer remain silent. 'PM is compromised' is not just a slogan, but the anger of millions of unemployed youth. This trade deal with the US is a betrayal of the interests of our farmers and the public, which will only benefit the US. Peaceful protest is our right in a democracy, and we will continue to raise the voice of the youth," he said.

The IYC National President clarified that the party was "not against the AI Summit" but firmly opposed "any compromise with India's interests."

Further launching a scathing attack on PM Modi, he asserted that the "Prime Minister is compromised" and "that does not mean that the public should remain silent." (ANI)

