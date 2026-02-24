Deoria, February 19: A shocking video from Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh has triggered outrage after a private school teacher was allegedly caught on camera engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a female student. The incident reportedly took place in the Pathardeva block area and has raised serious concerns about student safety in private schools.

According to local sources, the incident occurred nearly two months ago after school hours. The student was alone in a classroom when the teacher allegedly entered and behaved inappropriately. An unidentified person is said to have recorded a 19 minute video of the incident, which has now surfaced online and gone viral. Shivam Sahu 13 Minute 14 Second Viral Video: Wanting To Become Po*n Star, Rewa Man Uploads Wife’s Obscene Clip on Adult Website; Arrested.

Deoria School 19 Minutes Viral Video

The viral footage allegedly shows the teacher repeatedly approaching the student and checking the school gate to ensure no one was watching. Residents claim there were earlier discussions about the teacher’s conduct, but the school administration failed to take action. '19 Minute 34 Second' West Bengal Couple Viral Video Searches Spikes: Police Warning Ignored.

Following the video’s circulation, parents have expressed deep concern over child safety standards in private institutions. Questions are being raised about background verification of teachers and the absence of proper CCTV surveillance in schools.

The police have launched an investigation into the viral video, while the Education Department has sought a detailed report from the school management. Officials have stated that if the allegations are confirmed, strict legal action will be taken against the accused under the POCSO Act.

The incident has intensified calls for stricter monitoring systems, improved security measures, and awareness programmes to safeguard students in educational institutions.

