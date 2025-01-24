Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 24 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that if the youth are not developed, the development of the country is not possible. He also criticized the previous government for not supporting the youth following which they were directionless.

Dr Saha said this while addressing the launch of Tripura Start-up Policy at Pragna Bhavan, today.

CM Mani Saha said, "The policy started in 2019, and today, we launched it in a new way, bringing in so many changes. Not only IT, but we have also added agriculture, bamboo, food, and other sectors. Youth never received support before, which is why they were directionless. Not all people can be given jobs. Such a policy is really essential, and I thank everyone involved in creating this kind of policy."

"It is a known fact that youth are very energetic and capable. However, their energy and enthusiasm often do not go in the right direction. This policy will channel their energy correctly and ensure that youth receive the needed help from the government," he said.

CM Saha added that such a policy would allow the youth to achieve new heights. "It will enable them to fulfill their dreams of becoming industrialists or entrepreneurs. Such initiatives will help realize the vision of 'Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura'. Banks will also offer financial help to these youth, creating better employment opportunities. The policy aims to tackle unemployment by engaging youth from all levels of society, from the lowest to the highest," he said.

When this initiative began, there were strong connections established with IITs, IIMs, NITs, and other central universities of India. It is a wise decision to help youth achieve greater heights from a young age.

"More than 1.25 lakh bank branches are encouraging youth, ensuring at least one Dalit, one woman, and one Indigenous person benefits from this initiative," said CM Saha. The Chief Minister further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that there can be no growth in the country without innovation and new opportunities for the youth. "Our PM has always said that our main human resource is youth. If the youth are developed, the country will develop. In the future, our numerous startup policies will support this growth," he added. During the event, Finance and IT Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and Director of IT Jeya Ragul Geshan were also present. (ANI)

