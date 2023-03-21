Krishnagiri (TN), Mar 21 (PTI) A young man who recently married a woman allegedly against the wishes of her family was hacked to death by three men on a highway here on Tuesday, police said.

The victim of a suspected 'honour' killing was later identified as Jagan (28). He was waylaid by the assailants and assaulted using sharp weapons like a machete, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Stalks Minor Girl on Instagram, Posts Her Morphed Picture on Escort Service Website After She Refuses To Share Mobile Number; Arrested.

The man, a construction worker, succumbed to his injuries and the murder on the busy road led to tense moments in the area for sometime and the victim's relatives staged a protest demanding justice.

The assailants are suspected to be relatives of Jagan's wife and the woman's father has reportedly surrendered before a court here. A video clip of the purported crime surfaced on social media.

Also Read | West Bengal: Second Anti-Submarine Warfare Craft 'INS Androth' Launched in Kolkata.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)