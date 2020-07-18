Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy who remained untraceable since he fell into a nullah in suburban Bandra here has been found dead nearly 24 hours after the incident, police said on Saturday.

The body of Ashish Sawant, a resident of Valmiki Nagar in Bandra, was found on Friday evening, a day after he fell into the nullah along with three others, he said.

While others were rescued, Sawant remained missing for 24 hours before his body was found, the official said, adding that drowning was the cause.

