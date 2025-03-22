Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging hime to ensure that the upcoming delimitation exercise be conducted in a manner that ensures no state experiences a reduction in its representation in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha.

As per the directions of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP Parliamentary leader YV Subba Reddy, has also sent the same letter to DMK party leaders, emphasizing the need for a fair and balanced approach in the delimitation process.

In the letter, Reddy sought an amendment to Article 81(2)(a) of the Constitution of India to ensure a proportionate increase in seats for all states.

The letter reads, "Sir, if it is imperative that ratio be maintained as warranted by the Constitutional provision, then it would come in the way of fulfilment of the Hon'ble Union Home Minister's assurance. I therefore emphasize the need to amend the Constitution to give effect to such proportionate increase in seats for each State. This would ensure that no State would have to encounter any reduction in its representation in the House of the People, in terms of the share of the seats allocated to that State in the total seats. Sir, I humbly seek your support in this regard. Given the gravity of the issue that has the potential to disrupt the social and political harmony in the Country, your leadership and guidance at this crucial juncture is most vital. Sir, an assurance from your end, would contribute greatly to allaying the fears of several States."

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee is underway in Chennai. Addressing the leaders present in the meeting, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that this protest was not against delimitation but to urge for "fair delimitation".

MK Stalin said, "Our country has multiple cultures. As per constituency delimitation on population basis our states will get affected since we have taken action to control population, that's why we are in situation to oppose it and we may get decrease our representatives in parliament. As per current population, constituency Delimitation should not happen is what we all should be firm to oppose it.... This protest is not against delimitation but to urge for fair Delimitation."

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had called for a joint effort from various political parties to raise their voices against delimitation, calling for a Joint Action Committee meeting to be held in Chennai, inviting representatives from various political parties to join against the "blatant assault on federalism."

The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has locked horns with the Central government over the three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the delimitation exercise. (ANI)

