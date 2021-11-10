Amaravati, Nov 10 (PTI): The ruling YSR Congress on Wednesday named its three candidates for the November 29 biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from the Assembly quota.

D C Govinda Reddy of Kadapa district, who retired as MLC on May 31 this year, has been re-nominated. The YSRC also named Ishaq Basha of Kurnool and Palavalasa Vikrant of Srikakulam as its candidates.

YSRC general secretary S R K Reddy announced the names here on Wednesday night.

Three Council members, elected by the MLAs, retired at the end of their six-year tenure on May 31 this year. The biennial elections were not held at that time due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Elections for these three seats will now be held on November 29, if required.

Nominations could be filed till November 16 and the last date for withdrawal is November 22.

As it has 150 members (excluding the Speaker) in the 175-member Assembly, the ruling YSR Congress will win all three vacant seats in the Council.

As such, the election could be a unanimous one.

