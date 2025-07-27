Visakhapatnam, Jul 27 (PTI) YSRCP leader and former minister Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday accused the TDP-led coalition government of "large-scale land irregularities" and said it was behaving like a "real estate agency" while allotting public lands to associates, firms and realtors at "unjustifiably" low prices here.

He alleged that the state government diverted prime land to newly incorporated firms with no credentials, undermining previous IT development plans initiated under the YSRCP regime.

"The TDP-led coalition government has committed massive irregularities in land allocations in Visakhapatnam since the government was formed," Amarnath said while addressing a press conference.

He alleged that private companies received valuable land at rates as low as Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore per acre, calling it a 'quid pro quo'.

He noted the land deals had created no IT jobs for Andhra's youth.

The former minister further alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh were directly overseeing these land deals, and that public land was being "looted" to benefit their associates.

The YSRCP leader linked Naidu's frequent visits to Singapore to alleged corruption and old ties with tainted individuals there.

Amarnath said that the YSRCP would launch a mass movement against the land scam and hold the Naidu-led coalition government accountable for allegedly diverting public wealth for private gains.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)