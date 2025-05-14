Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) women's wing held a state-level meeting at its Tadepalli office. The meeting was chaired by the Women's Wing President and MLC Varudu Kalyani.

Varudu Kalyani urged the women to form "Jagananna's army" against the coalition's deceptive rule. "Chandrababu's governance has failed women, replacing Jagananna's empowerment with 'Super Six' promises are nothing but ganja, drugs, and atrocities. We'll fight for Jagananna's Governance 2.0," she said, condemning the coalition's betrayal.

Former minister RK Roja called the coalition's rule "Narakasura's tyranny" and vowed to end it. "Their 'Super Six' means anarchy and false cases. Jagananna delivered beyond promises. We'll ensure justice in his next term," she asserted, rejecting fear of illegal cases.

Former Home Minister Taneti Vanita praised women's resolve, emphasizing Jaganmohan Reddy's transparent governance. "False propaganda cost us, but we'll activate our grassroots to spread Jagananna's achievements and expose coalition lies," she said.

State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy highlighted YSRCP's roots in Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy's ideals. "Jaganmohan Reddy's 50% reservation for women was revolutionary. With 18 lakh active members, we'll connect with people. Women must counter coalition harassment using social media," he urged.

YSRCP women's wing pledged to strengthen grassroots efforts, counter misinformation, and fight for justice, calling on Andhra Pradesh to support a government prioritizing women's welfare.

Attendees included Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Affiliated Wings In-Charge Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, former ministers RK Roja and Taneti Vanita, MLCs Kalpalatha Reddy and Lella Appi Reddy, ZP Chairpersons, Mayors, former MLAs, MLCs, and women's wing leaders. (ANI)

