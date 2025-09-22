Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): In a decisive effort to shield the sanctity of Tirumala Temple from political interference, Tirupati Lok Sabha MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has penned urgent letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Justice of India Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai seeking a CBI inquiry and the formation of a Judicial Commission headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge, respectively, to investigate the escalating Tirumala Parakamani controversy.

According to a statement from YSR Congress, Gurumoorthy's letters condemn the Chandrababu Naidu government's unsubstantiated allegations of theft and misuse of temple offerings as a blatant political vendetta.

"These claims lack credible evidence and due process, tarnishing the devotion of 1.2 billion Hindus worldwide who view Tirumala as the spiritual heart of Lord Venkateswara," he stated.

The Parakamani, symbolising collective faith and offerings from millions of pilgrims, must not be weaponised for partisan gain, he emphasised, warning that such actions erode communal harmony and public trust in religious institutions.

Gurumoorthy argued that only an impartial central probe can uncover the truth and restore devotees' confidence.

"The Constitution entrusts the judiciary and central agencies with upholding faith's sanctity and preventing its misuse for political mileage," he noted.

A CBI investigation, he urged Home Minister Shah, would ensure transparency and reaffirm that offerings are handled with utmost respect. "At the same time, the proposed Judicial Commission would provide a mechanism "beyond reproach" to examine the issue in full," Gurumoorthy said.

This intervention follows the Andhra Pradesh High Court's recent order for a state CID probe into a 2023 incident, which YSRCP leaders view as biased amid ongoing political tensions. Gurumoorthy reiterated his commitment to protecting Tirumala's dignity.

"The faith of pilgrims visiting this holiest shrine must prevail over fabricated narratives. We demand justice to safeguard Hinduism's revered legacy."

The letters call for swift action to prevent further damage to religious sentiments and democratic governance. (ANI)

