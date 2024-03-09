Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 9 (PTI) Following the announcement of an alliance between the TDP, Janasena and BJP on Saturday in New Delhi, some ruling YSRCP leaders in Andhra Pradesh questioned the 'sincerity' of the TDP joining the NDA and alleged that N Chandrababu Naidu has compromised the self-respect of the Telugu people.

K Srinivas, Lok Sabha member from Vijayawada, who recently quit the TDP and joined the YSRCP, said N T Rama Rao had founded TDP to uphold the self-respect of the Telugu people but Naidu compromised this principle in New Delhi.

Also Read | Arun Goel Steps Down: Election Commissioner Resigns Weeks Before 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

"For the past three days, Chandrababu Naidu has been attempting to secure an appointment with Amit Shah in Delhi. Regardless of the collective efforts against Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, defeating him is a daunting task," said Srinivas, talking to reporters.

Asserting that the ensuing elections are a one-sided battle in the state, he claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy will secure victory in all 175 Assembly constituencies.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP To Hold Late Night Meeting To Finalise Remaining Seats in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Irrigation Minister and senior YSRCP leader A Rambabu criticised the 'ethics' of the alliance between TDP, Janasena and BJP, highlighting the 'contraction of alliance members' past conflicts and the latest triangular collaboration to take on Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP.

Calling the three parties teaming up as opportunistic, Rambabu emphasised that the TDP joining the NDA is akin to compromising Telugu people's integrity by Naidu.

Noting that the YSRCP is resilient, Rajampet MP P V Midhun Reddy termed the tripartite alliance was allegedly motivated by concerns over Naidu's legal issues, and said the three parties lack public trust.

Meanwhile, Naidu noted that the alliance between the three parties is not just an alliance but a partnership between stakeholders committed to serving Andhra Pradesh and the country.

"I'm confident that the people of Andhra Pradesh will bless this alliance with a historic mandate to serve them. Together, we shall herald a golden era of growth and prosperity for our state," said the TDP supremo in a post on X.

Observing that he is 'pleased to rejoin' the NDA, Naidu said he is looking forward to working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda to form a people's government in the southern state to usher in a new era of development.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh highlighted that TDP, Janasena and BJP are joining forces to bring Andhra Pradesh back on growth track and called it a significant moment for the state which allegedly suffered and lived through its darked phase in history over the last five years.

"History will record this alliance as a turning point, a necessity that positively transformed the state and the lives of the people of Andhra Pradesh," he added in a post on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)