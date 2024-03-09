New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a late night meeting to finalise the remaining seats in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, a meeting of BJP's core group leaders from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana will be held with BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah tonight.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar MLC elections.

The BJP has announced its candidates for 3 seats in Bihar for now, which include Mangal Pandey, Dr Lal Mohan Gupta, and Anamika Singh for the MLC election 2024.

There are a total of 11 seats up for contest in Bihar.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP fielded Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Mahendra Kumar Singh, Mohit Beniwal, Ashok Katariya, Dharmendra Singh, Ramtirath Singhal, and Santosh Singh.

In UP, candidates will contest 13 MLC seats, with the BJP announcing its candidates for 7 seats.

The MLC election in Bihar and UP is scheduled for March 21, and the last date for filing the nomination is March 11.

In a big jolt to the Congres party, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri joined the BJP in Bhopal on Saturday.

Former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri on Saturday pointed to some decisions, both 'political and religious', as ones that prompted his exit from the party.

Speaking to ANI after being formally inducted into the BJP, Pachouri said, "I entered politics to serve society and the country. Congress has always worked towards establishing a classless society. However, the idea stands rejected today. Some of the decision-making by the Congress high command, especially on religious and political matters, drove me closer to the edge and eventually exit the party." (ANI)

