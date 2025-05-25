YSR District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): YSRCP Women President and MLC Varudu Kalyani on Saturday strongly criticised the Andhra Pradesh government following the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Kambaladinne village, Mylavaram Mandal.

In a video statement released to the media, Kalyani called the incident "horrific" and "heartbreaking."

She said, "What a horrific incident, heartbreaking, to rape and murder a three-year-old girl for having a green nose."

She alleged that the frequency of such crimes has increased since the new coalition government came to power. "After this coalition government came to power, we have been in the predicament of having to hear such news every day," said Kalyani.

Kalyani pointed out that the child's mother was staging a protest demanding justice but received no response from the state government. "At least the ministers, including the woman Home Minister, have not responded. They have not visited the family. All the ministers are busy with the Mahanadu arrangements in Kadapa," she added.

She blamed the incident on the influence of alcohol, questioning the unchecked operation of liquor outlets.

She said, "Isn't the alcohol epidemic the reason for the increase in atrocities against women in AP?" she asked. If 70-80 cases are registered against women every day in the state, then there is a situation where 3-4 cases are registered every hour."

Question Andhra Pradesh Home Minister, Kalyani accused the government of failing to protect women.

"Women's protection has become like a lamp in the wind. Amma Home Minister, which woman sleeps peacefully in AP, answer me, is there protection for women anywhere? You have weakened the direction system introduced by Jagan, while Jagan has given a big push to protect women at every step, there is a lack of minimum protection in your coalition government," she said.

Kalyani demanded that the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and other ministers respond immediately, support the victim's family, ensure swift justice, and deliver strict punishment to the accused. (ANI)

