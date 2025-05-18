Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Condemning the attack on James, a dalit Engineering student at Tirupati, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said there is no safety for dalits in the state.

He said the incidents show the growing attacks on Dalits and the failing law and order situation in the state, which is not providing protection to weaker sections and those who raise their voice against injustice.

In a social media post on X, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote, "I strongly condemn the attack on James, a Dalit engineering student in Tirupati. This incident is an example of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and the increasing attacks on Dalits. Dalits and other groups who cannot make their voices heard are left defenseless in this state.@ncbn, Such incidents are happening because the police machinery, which is indulging in partisan activities under the direction of the ruling party leaders, completely ignores its responsibility to protect citizens."

"Attacks on Dalits are happening every day somewhere. Not only has the faith in justice being served by going to police stations been lost, but it has become the norm to file counter-cases against the complainants. The police machinery has not only failed in the attack on James, but due to political interference, it is not even possible to receive a complaint. I demand that strict action be taken as per the law against those responsible for the Tirupati incident," the post read.

He added that such incidents are taking place as the police machinery is biased towards the ruling party, and such incidents are happening at some place or the other in the state.

He demanded that a case be registered and action be taken against those who attacked the Dalit youth. (ANI)

