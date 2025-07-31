Amaravati, Jul 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday alleged that the previous YSRCP government's reckless cancellation of key investment projects severely damaged the state's global reputation.

The IT Minister alleged that the 'forced exit' of companies such as Amara Raja Batteries due to 'hostile actions' resulted in economic setbacks.

"Reckless cancellations of key investment projects, including partnerships with Singapore and the Lulu Group, severely damaged the state's global reputation," he said in a press release.

According to Lokesh, the 94 per cent strike rate in the 2024 polls reflects public support for 'One State One Capital' vision with decentralised development.

Further, he outlined region-specific investment plans such as Kia in Anantapur, renewable energy in Kurnool, electronics in Chittoor and Kadapa and Quantum Valley in Amaravati.

Underscoring industrial clustering for vertical and horizontal integration, Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh is building end-to-end ecosystems across sectors.

"Bengaluru and Chennai may lead other states, but Andhra has Chandrababu Naidu," he said, emphasising the leadership driving the 'state's revival'.

