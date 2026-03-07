Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Members of the Legislative Council from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday launched a sharp attack on the government led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging that the administration was avoiding accountability on key issues, including the implementation of Super Six promises, mounting public debt, employment generation and farmer distress.

Speaking at the Assembly Media Point, YSRCP MLCs declared that the government has no reply to any query raised in the House, whether on Super Six promise implementation, massive loans, job creation, MSP for crops or farmer suicides, and is only indulging in political speeches and outright lies.

YSRCP MLC Lella Appireddy said that even in the government's third budget, there was no clarity regarding allocations for major welfare schemes, alleging that the ministers were spending more time blaming the previous YSRCP administration rather than addressing the present government's performance.

"When confronted in the Council with evidence on the Heritage dairy syndicate corruption (masked as Indapur Dairy), the ruling party obstructed and the ministers ran away. Because no one questions them in the Assembly, they resorted to fresh lies on Tirumala Laddu Prasadam and government orders 746 and 747," Appireddy said.

Another YSRCP MLC, Tumati Madhavarao, criticised Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav for allegedly turning the budget speech into a political address. He claimed the minister falsely took credit for reducing the interest burden of Rs 40,000 crore while ignoring financial management measures undertaken during the YSRCP government, including adjustments linked to post-COVID reserve funds.

YSRCP MLC Mondithoka Arun Kumar also accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of sharply increasing the state's debt despite earlier promises of wealth creation.

He claimed that in the past 20 months, the government had taken loans exceeding Rs 3.28 lakh crore, which he said was about 95 per cent of the amount borrowed by the YSRCP government during its five-year tenure. He further alleged that the government had failed to provide clarity on the promise of creating 6.28 lakh jobs and offering unemployment allowances.

MLC Varudu Kalyani highlighted the condition of farmers in the state, claiming that several farmers and agricultural labourers were committing suicide due to a lack of remunerative prices for their produce.

"No compensation has been paid to any victim's family, pending input subsidy stands at Rs 410 crore for Montha cyclone and Rs 1,100 crore overall, banana prices have crashed from Rs 30,000 to Rs 5,000 per tonne, and the government has cheated farmers of Rs 27,465 crore under the Annadata Sukhibhava banner while ignoring tenant farmers in the budget," Kalyani said.

The YSRCP MLCs also objected to the allotment of 55 acres of government land in Visakhapatnam to GITAM Deemed to be University, which they claimed was linked to Lok Sabha MP Bharat Mathukumilli. They alleged that the land, estimated to be worth around Rs 5,000 crore, was allotted in violation of existing orders and demanded that the decision be withdrawn.

YSRCP MLC P. Ramasubba Reddy said that key promises made under the Super Six scheme were missing even in the third budget. He cited schemes such as Adabidda Nidhi, unemployment allowance and pension benefits from the age of 50 as examples.

Meanwhile, MLC Kalpalatha Reddy criticised the alleged eviction of protesting anganwadi workers, claiming that their protest tents and facilities were dismantled early in the morning. She also accused the minister concerned of making incorrect claims in the House regarding the resolution of their demands.

Another YSRCP MLC, Kumbha Ravi Babu, alleged that the government was allocating valuable public lands to private institutions linked to individuals close to the ruling establishment under the pretext of encouraging investment.

"In just two years, the Chandrababu government has completely destroyed every system and cheated every section of society," the YSRCP MLCs said. (ANI)

