Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has announced that it will observe June 4 as "Betrayal Day" across all constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, launching statewide protests against the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government's alleged failure to fulfill its pre-election promises.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, YSRCP spokesperson Putha Siva Sankar said that protest rallies will be organised at the constituency level, where party workers will also submit representations to local officials. The demonstrations aim to raise awareness among the public about what the YSRCP describes as the ruling alliance's unfulfilled assurances.

"June 4th, YSR Congress Party will be observing the Betrayal Day across Andhra Pradesh in every constituency. We will hold protest rallies and submit the petitions to officials at the constituency level and gather the people about the promises," said Sankar.

He alleged that not even a single promise made by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his allies has been implemented so far. Among the unfulfilled pledges, Sankar specifically pointed to the "Super Six", "Super Seven", and the 154 pre-poll guarantees which had been central to the ruling alliance's election campaign.

"Whatever promises Chandrababu Naidu and his alliance have made, the promises of mainly Super Six and Super Seven and 154 promises they made before elections, no promise has been fulfilled for the people of Andhra Pradesh. Everyone is very angry about this government," he added.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders visited the residence of former MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy in Nellore city on Friday to express solidarity with his family following his arrest in an alleged false case.

The leaders extended their support to Reddy's family, condemning the legal action against him.

Speaking to ANI, Kakani Poojitha, daughter of Kakani Govardhan Reddy, said, "My father is an innocent man who has always fought for the people. It is unjust that such a person has been sent to jail in a false case. I sincerely request that my father be released immediately."

The visit comes amid growing support from YSRCP leaders, who have rallied behind Reddy, claiming that the charges against him.

Earlier on May 26, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) condemned the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and held a protest in Nellore.

Along with Chandra Shekhar Reddy, other party leaders, including MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and former MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevayya, gathered to express their support and voice their concerns.

They stated that Kakani Govardhan Reddy has no direct or indirect connection to the mining case, and arresting him based on someone's false statement is unjust and malicious. Even though he has already challenged the case legally, the ruling party is deliberately obstructing the process to deny him bail, which they described as deplorable.

The leaders expressed confidence that Reddy would be acquitted and emerge unscathed in the case. They also said that the unlawful activities and injustices being committed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would soon be brought to the attention of the people, and those responsible will be held accountable.

Former Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said, "Even after a year in power, the alliance government has failed to fulfill a single promise. If they face the public today, people are ready to question them."

He further criticised the TDP government, stating that arrests are being carried out unprecedentedly, not seen since India's independence. "From former ministers to YSRCP leaders, arrests are being made out of political vengeance. We will fight these cases legally," he said.

He demanded a clear statement from the district SP regarding Kakani Govardhan Reddy's arrest. "We have received information that he has been detained in the DTC. Filing false cases will not scare the YSR Congress Party. In fact, we will continue to work with even more determination on public issues," he concluded. (ANI)

