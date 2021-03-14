Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday said that lead of party in the recent municipal elections is proof that people are satisfied with the Jagan Mohan-led government in the state.

"Elections for 12 corporations and 75 municipalities were held in the state. Four municipalities have become unanimous before conducting the elections. Counting in one corporation is stopped by the High Court. Counting for 11 corporations and 71 municipalities is underway. YSRCP bagged almost 99 per cent of these seats. YSRCP has won with an absolute majority in almost all the seats," Satyanarayana said.

"I was in YS Rajasekhar Reddy's cabinet. Then we won 95 per cent of municipal elections. Now I am in the cabinet of his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Now we are heading towards almost 100 per cent victory in municipal elections. This is a proud moment for me," the minister said.

"The results reflect the people's response towards the pro-people rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The people are satisfied with our welfare schemes," he said.

"Our government is thankful to the people for giving us such a tremendous victory. We will strive to continue our efforts to serve the public and resolve their grievances," he added.

Slamming Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Chief Minister of the state Chandrababu Naidu, Satyanarayana said, "Naidu is like a chameleon. While was campaigning at Guntur and Vijayawada, he tried to provoke people in the name of Amaravati. But people of both districts knew that he did nothing during his reign."

"Unlike Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan is working for the real development of Vijayawada and Guntur. People understand that and they gave the verdict in favour of the ruling party which is working for their development," he added.

Voting for 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities and Nagar panchayats in Andhra Pradesh was held on March 10. The counting for the same is underway today and trends show the lead of YSRCP in the elections. (ANI)

