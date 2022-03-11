Palakkad (Ker), Mar 11 (PTI) A 28-year old man, Arun Kumar, who sustained injuries in a clash during a temple festival in a village few days ago, succumbed to his wounds in a hospital in the district on Friday, police said here.

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Assistant Town Planning Supervisor at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Police said six people have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred during the festival held at the temple in the Pazhambalakkode village on March 2.

Also Read | Congress' G-23 Leaders Seeks Speedy Election of New Congress President, Summoning of AICC Session.

Kumar was an activist of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), BJP leaders said.

They alleged that Kumar was attacked by activists of the CPI(M) and its youth outfit DYFI.

Rejecting the allegations, the CPI(M) said the party or its allied organisations had no role in the incident.

The police also rejected the allegations that Kumar was a victim of political rivalry and claimed that the victim and one of the accused arrested in connection with the case were relatives.

They said the incident occurred as part of a rivalry between two groups of youths in the locality in connection with the temple festival.

The BJP district leadership alleged that it was a planned murder.

The party also called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the Alathur Taluk and two panchayats--Peringottukurissi and Kottayi -- on Saturday in protest against the killing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)