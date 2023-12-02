Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 2 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday that 'Yuva Sangam-3', an initiative under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' scheme, aims to foster experiential learning and introduce youth to the rich diversity of India.

"Under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, the Education Ministry has begun 'Yuva Sangam-3'. A delegation of 42 students from Kerala travelled to Odisha for a cultural-educational tour. It aims to foster experiential learning and introduce youth to the rich diversity of India," Pradhan told reporters here after interacting with a delegation of 42 students of 'Yuva Sangam' from Kerala travelling to Odisha for a cultural exchange and educational tour under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, hosted by IIM Sambalpur, Odisha.

Also Read | HPSC MO Admit Card 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officers Released, Know How To Download.

While interacting with Pradhan, students from Kerala thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Education for taking such an initiative as 'Yuva Sangam' aimed to broaden the intellectual horizons of young individuals and sensitise them to India's diversity for a more connected, cultural exchange, empathetic, and technologically robust future under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Yuva Sangam aims to foster experiential learning and introduce youth to the rich diversity of India. The programme provides an immersive experience into the unique facets of life, development landmarks, architectural and engineering marvels, industrial progress, and recent achievements in the host state, with a primary focus on people-to-people connections.

Also Read | Maharashtra Yatch Fire: Private Luxury Yacht Belvedere Catches Fire at Mandwa Anchorage off Gateway of India, One Critically Scalded (Watch Video).

Given the success of the first two phases, which witnessed the participation of over 2000 youth, the third phase is anticipated to garner significant enthusiasm and vigour. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)