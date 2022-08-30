Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE) and Disney Star on Tuesday said they have entered into a strategic licensing agreement under which Disney Star will license the television broadcasting rights of the ICC Men's and Under 19 (U-19) global events for four years to Zee.

Disney Star will continue to be the exclusive home for streaming of all International Cricket Council's (ICC) tournaments through its digital platform - Disney+ Hotstar with the International Cricket Council in principle approving this arrangement.

"This association enables ZEE to be the exclusive television rights holder of ICC men's events, including the coveted ICC Men's T20 World Cup (2024, 2026), ICC Men's Champions Trophy (2025), and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (2027) along with key ICC U-19 events," a release said.

Speaking about the strategic development, Punit Goenka, MD-CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said this is one of its kind partnership in the Indian media and entertainment landscape and "this association with Disney Star reflects our sharp, strategic vision for sports business in India".

"As a one-stop television destination for ICC men's cricket events until 2027, ZEE will leverage the strength of its network to offer a compelling experience for its viewers and a great return on investment for its advertisers. Long-term profitability and value-generation continue to be our areas of focus across the business, and we will always evaluate all the necessary steps that will enable us to make sports a compelling value proposition for the Company. We look forward to working with ICC and Disney Star, to enable this strategic offering for our television viewers in India."

K Madhavan, Country Manager and President, Disney Star said: "By securing the IPL television broadcast rights for 2023-27 and now opting to retain only the digital rights for ICC tournaments for 2024-27, we have in place a balanced and robust cricket offering for our audiences across linear and digital. Over the years, Disney Star has strengthened the appeal of international cricket in India, enabling it to reach diverse age groups and cultural demographics across all parts of the country." (ANI)

