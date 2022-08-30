New Delhi, August 30: Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly stabbing another man to death near the railway track under the Shadipur flyover. Delhi Police received a PCR call on Monday regarding a stabbing incident under the Shadipur flyover railway track. The injured Naseem Alam was taken to RML Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Following this, police registered a case at Delhi cantt Railway Station PS under section 302/34 of IPC.

Police gathered the CCTV footage of the area and recorded the statements of eyewitnesses. A search of the accused persons was made at their various hideouts place. One of the accused namely Lal Babu (36), a resident of Shiv Basti Rama Road, Moti Nagar was apprehended from the nearby area of Moti Nagar after chasing him for about two hours on railway tracks on foot.

Delhi Police said during interrogation, Lal Babu confessed that he, along with his associate Bhoma, was sitting under the Shadipur Flyover and was taking drugs. In the meantime, the deceased, along with Taukir Ansari, came there to buy marijuana leaves (Ganja). Accused persons stopped them and asked for Rs 100 to buy marijuana leaves for themselves. Pune Shocker: ‘Buyer’ Takes Motorcycle for Test Ride in Rahatani, Flees With It.

The deceased and his friend refused to give money. Following this, a scuffle broke out. During this scuffle, Bhoma caught deceased Naseem Ansari and Lal Babu penetrated the knife in the neck of the deceased and fled from the spot, said police. Police recovered the weapon used in the crime, the blood-stained knife and clothes from the crime scene. Accused Bhoma is absconding and evading arrest.

