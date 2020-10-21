Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that a total of 125 criminals had been killed in encounters and 2,607 injured from March 20, 2017 to October 5, 2020.

While addressing the Police Commemoration Day Parade at the Police line Lucknow, the Chief Minister said, "Our government has a policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals. As a result, 125 criminals were killed and 2,607 injured in encounters from March 20, 2017 to October 5, 2020 in various districts."

He also paid tribute to nine police personnel of the UP Police.

"I pay my homage to those nine police personnel of UP Police who lost their lives in the line of duty during 2019-20. Their sacrifice inspires everyone," he said.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 in memory of the CRPF personnel who made the supreme sacrifice at Hot Springs in Ladakh while fighting Chinese troops on this day in 1959. (ANI)

