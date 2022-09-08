Jaipur, Sep 8 (PTI) A Zila Parishad member was arrested on Thursday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Rajasthan's Bikaner district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh.

In another case in Sri Ganganagar, a government doctor was arrested when he was returning a bribe amount of Rs 1.25 lakh to the complaint under fear of being caught.

DG (ACB) B L Soni said Bikaner Zila Parishad member Purkharam had demanded a bribe of Rs 21 lakh from the complainant in lieu of not taking action in a land-related matter.

After the verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused held while taking Rs 10 lakh.

In Sri Ganganagar district, a government doctor was caught by an ACB team while returning the bribe amount of Rs 1.25 lakh which he had taken from a man to prepare a favourable report in a medico-legal case.

Dr Rohit Chaudhary, in charge of a community health centre in Hanumangarh's Pilibanga took Rs 45,000 in cash and Rs 80,000 through PhonePe from the man to make a favourable report.

As Dr Chaudhary sensed that he may be in trouble, he asked the complainant to take the money back.

