Aizawl, Mar 16 (PTI) Mizoram's ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time on its own since its formation in 2017.

Mizoram has only one Lok Sabha seat, which is reserved for the Schedule Tribe. The election to the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram will be held on April 19.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar to Asaduddin Owaisi, 10 Key Political Figures Who Will Drive Narrative This Election.

Here is a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis of the ruling ZPM.

Strengths:

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 88.4 Lakh People With Disabilities Registered in Electoral Roll, Says Election Commission.

*The ZPM won the state assembly polls held in November last year and is still maintaining its sway as it has majority support in the state.

* There is believed to be no anti-incumbency factor for the ZPM as it has been in power in the state for barely four months and the party's hundred-day programmes proved a success.

*Lok Sabha polls in Mizoram go in favour of the ruling party in the state as the elections come soon after the state assembly polls.

*The ZPM is expanding its ground both in the urban and rural areas.

*The ZPM's decision not to align with the BJP-led NDA and its opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act and Uniform Civil Code and promise to take up issues concerning the Mizo culture and religion may work in favour of the party.

* The party is counting on the development and welfare of farmers and youths.

WEAKNESSES:

* The ZPM still lack a strong organisational set-up as compared to the opposition MNF and Congress. It banks mainly on the mercy of neutral voters.

* The failure of the ZPM government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma to keep its promise to purchase agricultural products from the farmer in three months of its rule may impact the party prospect in the Lok Sabha polls as farmers particularly groom growers are not happy with the government.

* The party's failure to make a clear stand on joining either the INDIA bloc or the NDA may prove to be a disadvantage for the party as voters also look at issues concerning the nation when it comes to the Lok Sabha polls unlike state assembly polls, which is entirely related to local issues.

OPPORTUNITIES:

* Announcement of candidate's name ahead of other parties can work in favour of ZPM as it was in the state assembly polls. The MNF and Congress are yet to announce the names of their candidates.

* A weak opposition may put the ZPM in an advantageous position as MNF and Congress are yet to improve their grounds. The MNF and Congress have ruled the state interchangeably for more than 30 years and there is still a strong dislike for the two parties.

* The ruling party factor may also play in favour of the ZPM in the Lok Sabha polls.

THREATS:

* The BJP can't make much impact in Mizoram as the Mizo people see the saffron party as anti-Christian. On the other hand, the Congress or INDIA bloc which is against the BJP's Hindutva policy may be a big threat to ZPM.

* The fact that ZPM is a stand-alone regional party having no link with the ruling bloc (NDA) or opposition bloc(INDIA) may have an impact on the party's electoral fortune.

* Mizoram's main opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) is looking for a second consecutive win in the elections to the state's lone Lok Sabha seat.

Here is the SWOT analysis of the MNF

STRENGTHS:

* Although it lost the state assembly polls held in November last year, the MNF won 10 seats and is the main opposition party in Mizoram. It has a strong organisational set-up. It has more party members as compared to the ruling ZPM.

* The MNF is part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of NDA. This link may have an impact on the party's electoral fortune as it can receive help from the Centre.

WEAKNESSES:

* After its debacle in the state assembly polls in November last year, the MNF has yet to improve its condition.

* The fact that MNF is part of the NDA may affect the party's electoral prospects as the BJP is seen as anti-Christian in the state.

* Failure to raise the Manipur issue and defend the Kuki-Zo minority in parliament by the incumbent Lok Sabha member C Lalrosanga may affect the MNF's electoral fortune.

OPPORTUNITIES:

* The MNF has a chance of retaining the lone Lok Sabha seat as it still has strong units at the grassroots level.

* Voters have a tendency to look into national issues other than local issues when it comes to Lok Sabha elections. The fact is about 80 per cent of Mizoram's budget comes from the Centre, which may impact the MNF's fortune as the party is link to a major bloc at the Centre.

Many believe that the party which aligned with the ruling party at the Centre is expected to bring more development in the state.

* Handling of refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh and internally displaced people from Manipur by the previous MNF government may also help the regional party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

THREATS:

* The growing Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) influence is a big threat to both the MNF and the Congress.

* The performance of the ZPM, which is in power in the state since December last year (about 3 months) and which is free from anti-incumbency, is believed to attract more voters than the MNF.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)